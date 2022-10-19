Walmart Falsely Increases Product Weights, Customer Says

By Hailey Konnath (October 19, 2022, 10:46 PM EDT) -- A Walmart customer who won a multimillion-dollar settlement from the retailer for alleged overcharging is suing again, saying the chain uses "systemic" unfair and deceptive business practices to inflate the price of meat, poultry, seafood, produce and bakery items sold by weight, according to a proposed class action filed Wednesday in Florida federal court....

