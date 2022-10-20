7th Circ. Rejects White Job Applicant's 'Reverse Racism' Row

By Lauren Berg (October 19, 2022, 11:11 PM EDT) -- The Seventh Circuit on Wednesday refused to revive a white job applicant's lawsuit alleging he faced racial discrimination because a competing Black applicant was offered athletic administration positions at public high schools in Indiana, rejecting the white candidate's argument that he was passed over because of reverse race discrimination....

