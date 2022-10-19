9th Circ. Won't Revive Investor Suit Over Stitch Fix TV Ads

By Hailey Konnath (October 19, 2022, 11:12 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit on Wednesday held that a California federal court was correct to toss a putative investor class action claiming Stitch Fix misled shareholders about its plans for national television advertising, finding that the challenged statements were broad and not misleading....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS