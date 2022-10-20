Philly Litigation Boutique To Dissolve, Join Marshall Dennehey

By James Boyle (October 20, 2022, 3:47 PM EDT) -- A longtime collaborative relationship between Marshall Dennehey Warner Coleman & Goggin and Philadelphia-based litigation boutique Delany Law will take the next step at the end of the month when Delany Law dissolves and its attorneys and staff join the BigLaw firm....

