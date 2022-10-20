Couple Gets Small Win In Fire Loss Coverage Suit

By Josh Liberatore (October 20, 2022, 4:13 PM EDT) -- A jury should decide on the majority of a husband and wife's claims against an insurer over payouts for fire damage to their home, a Washington federal judge ruled, siding with the couple only with regard to an allegation that the carrier missed a 30-day deadline to pay losses....

