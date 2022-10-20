Giordano's Can't Pay Just Tipped Wages, Servers Say

By Celeste Bott (October 20, 2022, 3:51 PM EDT) -- The owner of popular Chicago deep dish pizza chain Giordano's was hit with a lawsuit in Illinois federal court Thursday from a proposed class of servers who claim the company failed to pay them standard minimum wage for side work and duties unrelated to the tipped work they're otherwise getting paid for....

