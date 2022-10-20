Celsius Adjusts Asset Auction Request To December

By Rick Archer (October 20, 2022, 3:22 PM EDT) -- Celsius Network Thursday asked a New York bankruptcy judge to approve bid procedures for its assets after saying it had pushed its sale timeline back a month to allow the resolution of questions around the ownership of its cryptocurrency....

