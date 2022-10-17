Wall Street's Single-Family Home Grab, Phoenix — The Series

(iStock.com/EuToch)

Law360 (October 21, 2022, 4:05 PM EDT) --

Wall Street corporations have been quietly buying up tens of thousands of single-family homes across the U.S. and converting them to rentals, a model that's been hugely profitable for them over the past decade as home prices and rents in major metro areas have soared. Law360 Real Estate Authority took a deep dive into the market in Phoenix, the nation's fifth-largest city, and found that a group of 25 companies collectively own nearly one in five single-family rental homes there.

(Ben Jay | Law360) Law360's Interactive Map See where corporations currently own homes in Phoenix's neighborhoods.



Over the course of several months, using Maricopa County public records, Law360 has identified and mapped more than 7,500 Phoenix homes that are owned by the biggest players in town, including Invitation Homes and Progress Residential The shift in ownership has had myriad impacts in Phoenix. As more homes are converted to long-term rentals, that has taken for-sale stock out of the market, putting additional upward pressure on home prices and making it that much harder for first-time buyers to own a home. Law360 found that corporations are also often aggressive during the buying and inspection phases, creating headaches for sellers. And when it comes to the renters, many have experienced problems that experts say could have been avoided had the landlord not been an out-of-town large corporation.Meanwhile, there's been little attempt at the local, state or federal level to regulate such deals, and homeowners associations in Phoenix have done little on the regulatory front. And while buyers have hit the pause button in recent months amid rising interest rates and recession fears, the major players in the space remain confident in the long-term viability of the single-family rental model.

PART 1: Doubling Down In The Valley Of The Sun

By Andrew McIntyre | October 17, 2022

In part one of a six-part investigative series on corporate ownership of single-family homes in Phoenix, Law360 looks at how the major players in the city came to own nearly one in five rental homes.

PART 2: The Phoenix Triple Threat

By Andrew McIntyre | October 18, 2022

In part two of a six-part investigative series on corporate ownership of single-family homes in Phoenix, Law360 looks at soaring home prices, rising single-family rents and a surge in the city's homeless population.

PART 3: Phoenix's Changing Neighborhoods

By Andrew McIntyre | October 18, 2022

In the third of a six-part investigative series on corporate ownership of single-family homes in Phoenix, Law360 looks at how the trend is affecting neighborhoods and the tenants who rent from Wall Street landlords.

PART 4: Local Response More Whisper Than Roar

By Emma Whitford | October 19, 2022

In part four of a six-part investigative series on corporate ownership of single-family homes in Phoenix, Law360 explores how the phenomenon ranks as an area of concern for local politicians and advocates.

PART 5: Where Local Meets National

By Valentina Pasquali | October 19, 2022

In the fifth of a six-part investigative series on corporate ownership of single-family homes in Phoenix, Law360 looks at what role, if any, the federal government and federal courts have in ensuring oversight and providing a fair venue for tenants to seek remedy.

PART 6: Investment Firms Face New Challenges

By Chuck Slothower | October 20, 2022

In the final installment of a six-part investigative series on corporate ownership of single-family homes in Phoenix, Law360 explores how investment companies are reacting to changing economic conditions.

METHODOLOGY: How We Analyzed The Data

By Law360 staff | October 17, 2022

Identifying the corporate owners of single-family homes in Phoenix involved the work of several Law360 data analysts and reporters over several months.



