Nestle Still Can't Defeat Child, Slave Labor Claims, Judge Told

By Madeline Lyskawa (October 20, 2022, 7:34 PM EDT) -- Nestle USA Inc. customers asked a California federal judge to once again reject the company's efforts to dodge a lawsuit accusing it of marketing its chocolate products as sustainably sourced despite relying on cocoa from farms that allegedly use child and slave labor, saying their lightly amended claims have already withstood judicial scrutiny....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS