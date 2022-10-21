UK Gov't Turnover Pushes Trade Deal Further Out Of Reach

By Jennifer Doherty (October 21, 2022, 9:46 PM EDT) -- The question of whether a U.S.-U.K. trade deal might regain traction was answered Thursday when Prime Minister Liz Truss, a former trade minister, resigned, dashing continued hopes for a new free trade agreement on Capitol Hill....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS