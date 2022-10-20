Ohio AG Wants Ex-Utility Board Chair's Assets Refrozen

By Eric Heisig (October 20, 2022, 6:45 PM EDT) -- Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost has asked the state's highest court to refreeze the assets of the former chairman of a public utilities board implicated in a massive bribery scandal involving FirstEnergy Corp., arguing that a state appellate panel's ruling to the contrary imperils justice for victims....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS