Receiver To Take Over As Stream TV Battles Top Creditor

By Leslie A. Pappas (October 21, 2022, 8:24 PM EDT) -- An impartial receiver will take over a Stream TV Networks Inc. subsidiary while the Philadelphia-based 3D television company litigates with a secured creditor, which wants to seize and sell the subsidiary as collateral for unpaid debt, a Delaware Court of Chancery judge said....

