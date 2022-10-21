Health Co. Agrees To Class-Wide Deal In Merger Suit

By Jonathan Capriel (October 21, 2022, 3:09 PM EDT) -- Personal health company Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. has agreed to a settlement to end an investor's lead lawsuit that claims it "cooked the books" and lied about the risks associated with purchasing a hemp company, according to a letter filed in New York federal court....

