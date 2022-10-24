Tribunal Says Mortgage Adviser Pushed Out, Awards Her £22K

By Ashish Sareen (October 24, 2022, 6:51 PM BST) -- An HBOS PLC manager exacerbated a former mortgage adviser's anxiety by asking her to speak to her doctor to review her medical treatment and by contacting her when she was on leave, a Scottish employment tribunal has ruled....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS