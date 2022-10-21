UK Litigation Roundup: Here's What You Missed In London

By Tabitha Burbidge (October 21, 2022, 6:14 PM BST) -- The past week in London has seen over 3,000 investors bring fresh legal action against Hargreaves Lansdown over the folded Woodford Fund, a Russian mining company drill down in a commercial fraud claim against 10 alleged shell companies, and law firm CMS face up to a professional negligence claim from a real estate investment company....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS