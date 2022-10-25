Prosecution Wants 60 Months For Vet Over Doping Scheme

By Renee Hickman (October 25, 2022, 12:15 AM EDT) -- The Manhattan U.S. attorney has urged a New York federal judge to sentence a veterinarian accused of administering performance-enhancing drugs to racehorses and hiding the scheme from regulators to 60 months in prison....

