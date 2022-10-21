Hedge Fund Sues Masimo Corp. In Del. Over Bylaw Changes

By Leslie A. Pappas (October 21, 2022, 7:37 PM EDT) -- A hedge fund shareholder of Masimo Corp. that holds 8.8% of its common stock sued the medical monitoring technology company and its board in Delaware's Court of Chancery on Friday, seeking to invalidate bylaw amendments and a "poison pill" that the company adopted in response to a perceived power grab....

