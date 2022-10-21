Ex-OpenSea Staffer Can't Get Insider Trading Charge Tossed

By Jessica Corso (October 21, 2022, 7:40 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge on Friday said a former employee of non-fungible token marketplace OpenSea cannot have the criminal case against him dismissed, saying it should be left up to a jury to decide whether he misappropriated confidential business information to profit off certain NFT trades....

