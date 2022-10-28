Contractor Says Dominican Republic Liable For $50M Breach

By Carolina Bolado (October 28, 2022, 4:29 PM EDT) -- A Miami-based company that contracted with the Dominican Republic to build an irrigation system asked the Eleventh Circuit to reverse a ruling determining that the Dominican government was not liable for a breach of contract despite a finding that the Dominican congress' delays caused the breakdown of the $50 million deal....

