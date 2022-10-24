Marijuana Co. Urges Toss Of Drivers' Misclassification Suit

By Irene Spezzamonte (October 24, 2022, 12:58 PM EDT) -- Federal law doesn't cover five delivery drivers' lawsuit alleging a medical marijuana grower and processor misclassified them as independent contractors because the workers didn't engage in interstate commerce, the company said, urging a Pennsylvania federal judge to ax the suit....

