Johnny Depp Fights With Folklorist Over 'Hobo' Poetry

By Andrew Karpan (October 21, 2022, 10:17 PM EDT) -- Johnny Depp asked a New York federal court on Friday to find the song he cut earlier this year with blues guitarist Jeff Beck did not infringe an 86-year-old folklorist and SUNY Buffalo professor's copyrights in a poem called "Hobo Ben," claiming the professor had no ownership rights to the poem and is engaging in "an old-fashioned shakedown."...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS