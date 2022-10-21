SEC Fines Mattel $3.5M, Sues Ex-PwC Partner Over Bad Audit

By Dorothy Atkins (October 21, 2022, 8:23 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said Friday that Mattel Inc. has agreed to pay $3.5 million to settle SEC charges that it misstated its 2017 financial statements and the commission has launched a separate administrative proceeding against a former PwC audit partner who reviewed the statements....

