Next Stages In CFPB's Uncertain Future

By Ori Lev (October 26, 2022, 5:31 PM EDT) -- In a consequential decision, a panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals has ruled that the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau is unconstitutionally funded and that its promulgation of a payday lending rule — and presumably all of its actions — are therefore invalid.[1]...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS