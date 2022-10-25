Ga. Court Transfers Firm's Pay Dispute With Former Atty

By Emily Johnson (October 25, 2022, 4:14 PM EDT) -- The Georgia Court of Appeals has ordered that a lawsuit accusing an ex-Pope McGlamry Kilpatrick Morrison & Norwood PC shareholder of breaching his compensation agreement be transferred to the attorney's home county, finding that a lower court wrongly applied a separation agreement between the parties that contained a venue selection clause....

