Railway Told To Pay Up For Rejecting Harassment Complaint

By Silvia Martelli (October 25, 2022, 4:07 PM BST) -- A Dutch-owned railway has to pay £419,000 ($475,000) to a former employee for wrongly dismissing her complaint that her boss sexually harassed her and then refusing to allow her to stay on in the job when she withdrew her resignation....

