Claims Against Insurers Skyrocket Amid Pandemic Battles

By Ashish Sareen (October 24, 2022, 8:44 PM BST) -- The number of legal actions companies have brought against insurers to get compensation has surged by nearly 280% in the last four years as the industry takes a tough approach to avoid paying claims, consultancy Mactavish said Monday....

