CenturyLink Asks For Reimbursement In Peerless Squabble

By Kelly Lienhard (October 24, 2022, 4:44 PM EDT) -- CenturyLink asked an Illinois federal court to take its side in a billing spat with Peerless Network Inc., asserting that Peerless' claims that the communications provider didn't pay for agreed-upon services were "baseless" and asking to be reimbursed for the amount it already paid the telephone routing company....

