Workers Want Back In On Ga. Sterilizer Emissions Claims

By Tom Lotshaw (October 24, 2022, 8:46 PM EDT) -- Three former workers at a medical equipment sterilization facility asked a Georgia federal judge to let them amend a complaint over ethylene oxide emissions that was dismissed with prejudice last month, arguing that they are able to overcome the judge's issues with their negligence claim....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS