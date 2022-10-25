NY Pot Sellers Say Tribe Must Face Illegal Eviction Claims

By Caleb Symons (October 25, 2022, 4:36 PM EDT) -- A group of upstate New York cannabis retailers says the Cayuga Nation cannot avoid claims that it wrongly evicted them from tribal land, telling a Syracuse federal judge that granting the tribe immunity would unfairly insulate Native communities from all sorts of real estate disputes....

