Hoboken Board Sued To Block Pot Retailer Near Schools

By Isaac Monterose (October 24, 2022, 7:49 PM EDT) -- A nonprofit based in Hoboken, New Jersey, recently sued the city's Planning Board and a local cannabis company to block the board's approval of a dispensary that would be located near two local schools, Hoboken Charter School and All Saints Episcopal School....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS