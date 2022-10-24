Nonprofit Atty Loses Tax Challenge To Biden Loan Relief Plan

By Anna Scott Farrell (October 24, 2022, 2:11 PM EDT) -- An Indiana federal judge dismissed a nonprofit attorney's lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Education seeking to shut down President Joe Biden's student debt relief program, saying the lawyer and a fellow worker who claimed the relief would increase their state taxes misplaced the blame....

