Roku Gets PTAB To Trim Wireless Communications Patent

By Jasmin Jackson (October 24, 2022, 4:27 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Patent Trial and Appeal Board has largely invalidated claims in a wireless communications patent at the center of infringement litigation lodged against Roku and Amazon in the Western District of Texas, ruling that Roku showed part of the patent is obvious based on prior art....

