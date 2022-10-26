Iran's State Oil Co. Loses Latest Challenge To $2.4B Award

By Caleb Symons (October 26, 2022, 2:20 PM EDT) -- A judge in London has blocked Iran's state-owned oil company from escaping a large chunk of a $2.4 billion arbitral award it owes a former Emirati partner, saying the National Iranian Oil Co. has no "realistic prospect of success" in claiming the issue was not fit for arbitration....

