Texas Agency Wants New Plan For Tainted Sanitizer Disposal

By Catherine Marfin (October 24, 2022, 8:16 PM EDT) -- Texas environmental regulators have asked a federal judge to force a hand sanitizer distributor to come up with a different plan for getting rid of its tainted product, arguing that the current company in charge of the destruction is not completing the job safely and that the plan was not properly vetted before being approved....

