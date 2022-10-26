Ex-Dentons Atty Fights To Keep Firing Suit Out Of Arbitration

By Dorothy Atkins (October 26, 2022, 9:13 PM EDT) -- A former Dentons LLP partner urged a California appellate panel Wednesday to change its tentative finding that suggests he must arbitrate his claims alleging he was unjustly fired over a disputed $34 million contingency fee, arguing the finding wrongfully expands the scope of the Federal Arbitration Act....

