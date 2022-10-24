Ad Contractor Warns Of $1B Claim In Regal Ch. 11 Dispute

By Jeff Montgomery (October 24, 2022, 7:15 PM EDT) -- North America's top movie theater advertising and promotion network has sued bankrupt Regal Cinemas in Texas, accusing Regal of exploiting its parent's Chapter 11 to breach long-term exclusivity, non-competition and related agreements despite a purported $1 billion-plus damage claim risk....

