Feds Called To Redo $3.3B ICBM Deal Over Payment Plans

By Alyssa Aquino (October 24, 2022, 8:24 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Air Force should pull back BAE System's $3.3 billion contract to support the intercontinental ballistic missile program, a federal watchdog said in a decision released Monday, faulting the agency for how it analyzed bidders' employee compensation plans....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS