Tegna Deal Under Careful Review, FCC Chair Tells Dems

By Kelly Lienhard (October 24, 2022, 6:50 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission reassured top House Democrats that it is fully vetting Tegna Inc.'s $8.6 billion deal to go private with hedge fund Standard General to make sure that the move is in the public's best interest....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS