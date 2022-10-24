Starbucks Swiped 'S'mores Frappuccino' Lip Gloss, Suit Says

By Lauren Berg (October 24, 2022, 7:13 PM EDT) -- After Mehmet Oz introduced a California company to former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz to pitch its line of coffee-flavored lip balms, the Seattle coffee giant turned around and stole the idea to create "S'mores Frappuccino"-themed lip glosses, the company claimed in Washington federal court....

