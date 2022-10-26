How New Guidelines Reinforce The CFIUS Mandate

By Malcolm Tuesley, Claire DiMario and Brice Stewart (October 26, 2022, 5:03 PM EDT) -- Recently, the U.S. Department of the Treasury, as chair of the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States, released the first-ever CFIUS enforcement and penalty guidelines....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS