Sherwin-Williams Must Face Pricing Scheme Suit

By Kelly Lienhard (October 25, 2022, 7:01 PM EDT) -- Major paint company Sherwin-Williams is facing accusations that it engaged in a deceptive bait-and-switch scheme to covertly tack a hidden 4% "supply chain charge" to every sales transaction after a New York federal court ruled that a customer sufficiently proved the existence of misleading practices...

