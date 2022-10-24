Texas Sheriffs Want In On Challenge To Biden's ICE Policy

By Hailey Konnath (October 24, 2022, 10:06 PM EDT) -- A slew of Texas sheriffs and counties asked the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday for permission to intervene in a challenge by the Lone Star State and Louisiana to President Joe Biden's attempts to limit immigration arrests and deportations, arguing that the states do not adequately represent their interests....

