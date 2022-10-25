Christian Dior Wants Out Of Biometric Data Suit

By Ali Sullivan (October 25, 2022, 6:14 PM EDT) -- Christian Dior Inc. asked an Illinois federal court to throw out a proposed class action accusing the luxury retailer of violating a state biometric privacy law, arguing its website's "virtual try-on" feature for eyewear products is exempt from the law and that the suit doesn't allege Dior ever stored biometric data....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS