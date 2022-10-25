Filmmakers Sue Meta For $700M Over Censorship Of Ads

By Piper Hudspeth Blackburn (October 25, 2022, 8:50 PM EDT) -- The creators behind the film "Beautiful Blue Eyes," which tells the story of a Holocaust survivor, sued Meta Platforms Inc. on Monday in New York federal court for $700 million, claiming that the company wrongfully blocked the film's advertisements on Facebook....

