Activist Claims 'Corporate Piracy' At 2 Real Estate Cos.

By David Holtzman (October 25, 2022, 5:27 PM EDT) -- Activist investor Blackwells Capital nominated two board members to drive a leadership change at real estate companies in which it owns shares, claiming the firms have performed poorly due to "corporate piracy" on the part of current external manager AR Global....

