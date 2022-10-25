FCC Tackles Challenges Of Satellite Band Sharing

By Christopher Cole (October 25, 2022, 5:45 PM EDT) -- Federal Communications Commission members said Tuesday the booming growth of satellites orbiting near Earth presents not only vast technological possibilities, but also regulatory challenges as the FCC navigates how to divvy up spectrum and avoid signal interference....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS