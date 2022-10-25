As NLRB Trial Starts, Starbucks Asks Judge To Toss Case

By Greg Lamm (October 25, 2022, 8:07 PM EDT) -- Starbucks asked a National Labor Relations Board administrative law judge on Tuesday to dismiss a case accusing interim CEO Howard Schultz of illegally promising benefits to nonunion stores, arguing that the NLRB and the union that has organized hundreds of stores are seeking to set an "inescapable unfair labor practice trap" for the Seattle-based coffee giant....

