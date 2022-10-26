Texas Appeals Court Won't DQ Judges In Atty Discipline Case

By Lynn LaRowe (October 26, 2022, 7:04 PM EDT) -- A Texas appeals court has refused to disqualify three of its members from hearing a case over an unpermitted junkyard and a related attorney disciplinary action against a lawyer who has accused the judges of having a "personal vendetta" and "fail[ing] to appreciate" state law....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS