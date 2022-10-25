Ex-Utility Board Chair Fights Attempt To Refreeze Assets

By Eric Heisig (October 25, 2022, 4:56 PM EDT) -- The former chairman of Ohio's utilities board is fighting efforts by the state's attorney general to refreeze his assets as part of a sprawling public corruption investigation by accusing state officials of twisting events and case law to try to convince the Ohio Supreme Court to render an incorrect decision....

