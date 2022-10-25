OptumRx To Pay $15M To Settle Ohio Drug Overcharge Suit

By Abby Wargo (October 25, 2022, 4:57 PM EDT) -- Prescription delivery service OptumRx will pay the state of Ohio over $15 million to end the state attorney general's suit accusing the company of charging the state more for prescription medications than they cost to fill, the Ohio attorney general said Tuesday....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS